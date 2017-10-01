Central Federal Corporation (CFBK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Federal Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.0993043965279 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Central Federal Corporation (CFBK) traded down 6.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,463 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.24. Central Federal Corporation has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.64.

Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Central Federal Corporation had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Federal Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 17,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $38,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,980 shares in the company, valued at $974,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,537 shares of company stock valued at $63,904. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Federal Corporation is a holding company of CFBank. CFBank is a national bank. The Company attracts retail and business deposits from the general public and use the deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, primarily to originate commercial and commercial real estate loans, single-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit.

