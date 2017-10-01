CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) vs. Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Head to Head Contrast

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) and Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CBL & Associates Properties Inc. alerts:

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Government Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $977.46 million 1.47 $637.66 million $0.59 14.22 Government Properties Income Trust N/A N/A N/A ($2.26) -8.31

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Government Properties Income Trust. Government Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBL & Associates Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Government Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 14.88% 9.43% 2.05% Government Properties Income Trust 4.64% 5.16% 0.55%

Dividends

CBL & Associates Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. CBL & Associates Properties pays out 179.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Government Properties Income Trust pays out -76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and Government Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13 Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 1 0 1.60

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus target price of $10.46, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Government Properties Income Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. Its segments are Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers and All Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a controlling interest in 65 Malls and non-controlling interests in nine Malls. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a controlling interest in 20 Associated Centers and a non-controlling interest in three Associated Centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a controlling interest in four Community Centers and a non-controlling interest in five Community Centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 27 states, primarily in the southeastern and mid-western United States.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 73 properties (95 buildings). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 31 states and the District of Columbia, and contained approximately 11.4 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.