Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,854,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 99,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE CP) opened at 168.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $139.29 and a one year high of $169.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

