Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $113,220,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 146.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 661,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,663,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 385,775 shares during the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,390,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,110,000 after acquiring an additional 212,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) opened at 255.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.22 and its 200-day moving average is $257.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.54. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.72 and a 12-month high of $295.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $907.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.99 million. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.05.

In other news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.56, for a total transaction of $1,665,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,569.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $6,549,337 over the last 90 days. 10.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

