Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 453.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) opened at 223.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $5.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

