Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Position Reduced by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 202.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) traded up 0.62% on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,354 shares. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $77.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

