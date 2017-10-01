Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.63.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.45 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. bought 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$236,740.00. Also, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 23,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$34,978.68.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,581 shares. Capstone Mining Corp has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm’s market cap is $532.18 million.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

