Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Sells 4,101 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Waldron LP bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,311,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $130,737,000 after purchasing an additional 911,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $8,666,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in HP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 316,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) traded down 0.05% on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,565 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,907,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 11,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $226,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,530,169 shares of company stock worth $48,902,046 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

