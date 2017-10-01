Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $54.89 Million Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637,145 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned 3.50% of Ensco Plc worth $54,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ensco Plc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ensco Plc by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,275 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ensco Plc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ensco Plc by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ensco Plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ensco Plc (ESV) traded up 1.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,377,298 shares. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Ensco Plc had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Ensco Plc’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

ESV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensco Plc from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Ensco Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Ensco Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

