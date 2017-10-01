Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $40.17 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,079 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $40,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 123,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,565,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 83,130 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $65,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $118,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,112. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $75.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ AGIO) traded up 2.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,148 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 502.12% and a negative return on equity of 68.15%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($7.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

