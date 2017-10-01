Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL) Price Target to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) (NASDAQ:SAND) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE SSL) opened at 5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,125.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

