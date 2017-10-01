Canaccord Genuity Increases Kinross Gold Co. (K) Price Target to C$7.75

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Shares of Kinross Gold (TSE K) opened at 5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.29.

In related news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.27, for a total transaction of C$94,860.00. Insiders have sold 47,708 shares of company stock worth $254,148 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companys gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

