Canaccord Genuity Increases Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Price Target to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) opened at 56.39 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.83.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Deborah Mccombe acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

