Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Calyxt Inc. alerts:

Shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) opened at 24.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company’s market cap is $480.00 million. Calyxt has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.45.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/calyxt-inc-clxt-stock-rating-lowered-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is a food and agriculture company. The Company is focused on delivering healthier specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance to farmers. The Company also combines gene-editing technology and technical that enables to edit a plant genome to elicit the desired traits and characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.