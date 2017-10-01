California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.41% of Tableau Software worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DATA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 35,180.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 968,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 824,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $146,279,000 after buying an additional 738,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DATA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

Shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) opened at 74.89 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $5.92 billion. Tableau Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $15,882,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,849,824.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 193,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $13,684,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock valued at $81,744,364. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

