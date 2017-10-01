California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 1.01% of Verifone Systems worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 76.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 300.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,026,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 3,770,155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 108,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verifone Systems in the second quarter worth about $873,000.

Get Verifone Systems Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.45 Million Stake in Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-20-45-million-stake-in-verifone-systems-inc-pay.html.

Shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE PAY) opened at 20.28 on Friday. Verifone Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company’s market cap is $2.28 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.13 million. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verifone Systems, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PAY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verifone Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Verifone Systems Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.