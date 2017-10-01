California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.40 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,155,000 after purchasing an additional 387,673 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE AAP) opened at 99.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $177.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

