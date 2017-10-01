Cadogan Petroleum Plc (CAD) Insider Buys £371,007.04 in Stock

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) insider Guido Michelotti acquired 4,637,588 shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £371,007.04 ($498,933.62).

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON CAD) opened at 8.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 19.64 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.60. Cadogan Petroleum Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25.

Cadogan Petroleum Plc Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company holds working interests in nine conventional gas, condensate and oil exploration and production licenses in the east and west of Ukraine. The Company’s assets are located in two of the three hydrocarbon basins in Ukraine, the DnieperDonets basin and the Carpathian basin.

