Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 68.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Jll Partners Fund V. Lp sold 13,482,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $218,006,802.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,645,368 shares of company stock worth $220,735,138 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) opened at 17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

