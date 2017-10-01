Buffington Mohr McNeal Invests $431,000 in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $827,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,464,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,035,000 after acquiring an additional 737,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS AG set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.52 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded down 1.45% on Friday, reaching $53.71. 11,944,370 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

