BT Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after acquiring an additional 278,394 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,077 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.59.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 205.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.71. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.76 and a 52-week high of $206.57.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

