Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) in a report issued on Wednesday. Macquarie currently has a GBX 2,089 ($28.09) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Brooks Macdonald Group plc from GBX 2,320 ($31.20) to GBX 2,435 ($32.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.26) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Brooks Macdonald Group plc to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Macdonald Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,216.50 ($29.81).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group plc alerts:

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) opened at 2072.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 280.74 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,104.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,210.28. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/brooks-macdonald-group-plc-brk-receives-neutral-rating-from-macquarie.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00.

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.