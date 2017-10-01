Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Garrison Capital (GARS) Head to Head Review

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Garrison Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $30.02 billion 1.32 $8.47 billion $1.28 32.27 Garrison Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Garrison Capital.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 4.87% 2.10% 0.84% Garrison Capital -0.38% 8.33% 3.97%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and Garrison Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 1 6 0 2.86 Garrison Capital 0 5 1 0 2.17

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $43.79, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Garrison Capital has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Garrison Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Garrison Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Garrison Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties. The Renewable power segment operates and develops hydroelectric, wind power and other generating facilities. The Infrastructure segment includes the ownership, operation and development of utilities and agricultural operations, among others. The Residential development segment includes homebuilding, condominium development and land development. The Service activities segment includes construction management and contracting services and property services. The Private equity segment includes the investments and operations overseen by its private equity group. The Corporate activities segment includes the allocation of capital to its operating platforms.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc. is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investment advisor is Garrison Capital Advisers LLC.

