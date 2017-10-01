Brokers Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,198,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,645,000 after buying an additional 77,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 75,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,215,000 after buying an additional 11,220,403 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 589.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

