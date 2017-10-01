Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Bilicic purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.18 per share, with a total value of $269,644.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,644.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 975,824 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.30. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

