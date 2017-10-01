Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne Inc. alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/brokerages-expect-helmerich-payne-inc-hp-will-post-earnings-of-0-22-per-share.html.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE HP) traded down 0.57% during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,674 shares. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company’s market capitalization is $5.66 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.66%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,009.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,459,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,721,000 after buying an additional 492,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,714,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,248,000 after buying an additional 205,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,457,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,901,000 after buying an additional 172,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,849,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,874,000 after buying an additional 1,466,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,148,000 after buying an additional 1,590,793 shares during the period.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.