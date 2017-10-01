Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $2.52. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Howard Weil upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,346 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 43,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 360,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

