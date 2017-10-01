Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,370,888.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $602,531.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BidaskClub raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) opened at 80.82 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $81.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.