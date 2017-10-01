Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $55.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) traded up 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,324 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $63.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 781 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 360 put options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

