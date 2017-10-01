Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 5,377.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,066 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 40,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $63.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 781 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 360 put options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy-position-boosted-by-harbour-capital-advisors-llc.html.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.