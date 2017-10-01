Brick Brewing Co. Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.02 (BRB:CA)

Brick Brewing Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:BRB:CA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

