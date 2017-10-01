Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,876 Shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CalAtlantic Group worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 9,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CalAtlantic Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $613,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $320,632.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,783,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $937,420 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE CAA) opened at 36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.41. CalAtlantic Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. CalAtlantic Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAtlantic Group, Inc. will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.46%.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

