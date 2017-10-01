Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 609 Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,236.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,043 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,839,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,395,000 after purchasing an additional 434,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,556 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 339,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $226,674.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 19,912 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $2,098,525.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $174,842.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,858 shares of company stock worth $13,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE MAN) opened at 117.82 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

