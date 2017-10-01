Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of MTS Systems Corporation worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 78.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get MTS Systems Corporation alerts:

In other news, insider David Hore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,646.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.31 per share, with a total value of $48,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $951,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-mts-systems-corporation-mtsc.html.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSC shares. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MTS Systems Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) opened at 53.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. MTS Systems Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MTS Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

MTS Systems Corporation Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.