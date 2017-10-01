Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,138 Synnex Corporation (SNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Synnex Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 34.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synnex Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

In other Synnex Corporation news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $227,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,504 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,138 Synnex Corporation (SNX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-97138-synnex-corporation-snx.html.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX) opened at 126.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.82. Synnex Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Synnex Corporation had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 EPS for the current year.

Synnex Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Synnex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synnex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synnex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.