BR-MUNIYLD NJ F (MYJ) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about BR-MUNIYLD NJ F (NYSE:MYJ) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BR-MUNIYLD NJ F earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.096544564623 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BR-MUNIYLD NJ F (NYSE MYJ) opened at 16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. BR-MUNIYLD NJ F has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About BR-MUNIYLD NJ F

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income tax as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

