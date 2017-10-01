BP p.l.c. (BP) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP p.l.c. in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP p.l.c. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.26.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE BP) opened at 38.43 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1067.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). BP p.l.c. had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. BP p.l.c.’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. BP p.l.c.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 16,222.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,803,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,186,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 623,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,138,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,074,889,000 after acquiring an additional 614,408 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,013,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

