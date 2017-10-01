Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $274,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $143,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,197,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,819 shares of company stock valued at $36,740,240. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.66 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 13,301,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

