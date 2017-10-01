Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $630.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.30 million and the lowest is $600.04 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $625.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $630.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $656.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties (BXP) opened at 122.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $140.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

