Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 50,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 92,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,538.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) traded down 0.13% on Friday, reaching $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,265 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.72. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $97,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,890. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

