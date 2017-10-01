Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. ASML Holding N.V. comprises 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML Holding N.V. were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. by 53.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML Holding N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ ASML) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.20. 1,677,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $171.53.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ASML Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ASML Holding N.V. Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

