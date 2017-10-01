Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 2,877.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,656 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 887,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 504,228 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) traded up 0.22% on Friday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 266,892 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $842.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.89 million. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $176,865.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.35 per share, with a total value of $13,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,019,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,061,786.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,169,400 shares of company stock valued at $156,795,273 and have sold 6,998 shares valued at $962,952. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

