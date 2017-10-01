Boeing Company (The) (BA) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company (NYSE BA) traded down 0.02% on Friday, hitting $254.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,131 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $259.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total value of $4,848,762.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,351,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Boeing Company (The) from $9.80 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Boeing Company (The) from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.32.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

