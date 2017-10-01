BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $111,000 Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1,829.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chegg were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,699,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $55,365,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,635,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 169,806 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,511,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 183,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Geiger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) opened at 14.84 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Chegg had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

