BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $105,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (W)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wayfair by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wayfair by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair Inc. alerts:

Wayfair Inc. (W) opened at 67.40 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company’s market capitalization is $5.88 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 335.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-105000-position-in-wayfair-inc-w.html.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $388,609.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $42,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,470 shares of company stock valued at $60,044,256 over the last 90 days. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.