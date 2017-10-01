BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) by 256.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 33.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-boosts-position-in-nationstar-mortgage-holdings-inc-nsm.html.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) opened at 18.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.43. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.