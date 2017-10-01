Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (BCRH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.2488520068677 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (BCRH) traded down 4.36% on Friday, hitting $16.45. 26,459 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

