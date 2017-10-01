BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $325,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) opened at 25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, July 24th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

