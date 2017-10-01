BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,431,524 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of DuPont Fabros Technology worth $321,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,384,000 after purchasing an additional 202,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,529,000 after purchasing an additional 370,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,028 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,359,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the period.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE DFT) opened at 66.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.68.

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). DuPont Fabros Technology had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.59.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Davis sold 44,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,754,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,878.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,397 shares of company stock valued at $49,701,799. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont Fabros Technology

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services.

