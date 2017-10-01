BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BlackBerry to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.20.

Get BlackBerry Ltd alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) opened at 13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/blackberry-ltd-bb-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, insider Sandeep Chennakeshu sold 394,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$3,741,888.02.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.